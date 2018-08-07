- ITV Report
-
Would you drink your next coffee with a stranger?
- By ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera
A new initiative designed to encourage conversation between strangers at coffee shops is set to go nationwide.
Originally founded in Manchester, by Alexandra Hoskyn, the scheme was created to connect people from all walks of life who want to meet new faces and enjoy new conversations.
According to a survey, three-quarters of the public would like more real-life conversations.
Hoskyn told ITV News: “I think technology has probably contributed to people having less face-to-face conversation.”
“But there has been a lot of research done to say that connections with other people are really important for people to have positive mental health and good wellbeing and it makes you happier really.”