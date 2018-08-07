Yotel to open Glasgow city centre development next year

A Yotel is to open in Glasgow city centre with the creation of more than 100 jobs.

The 256-room hotel in Argyle Street opposite Glasgow Central station is due to open in November 2019.

The Westergate building site will also have a rooftop bar and bowling alley.

Yotel said the development will be led by Glasgow-based architects Mosaic Architecture and Design, and will create more than 100 new jobs.

Recent expansion plans in the city such as the SEC and Barclays new headquarters were highlighted as key reasons for the situation of the new hotel.

Yotel chief executive Hubert Viriot said: “Glasgow is a forward-looking city that has real vibrancy and energy, bolstered by careful planning and investment initiatives.

“The city is building on its excellent infrastructure and is shaping up to be a world-class business destination.

“These were all important characteristics that helped us choose Glasgow as our next UK location and we’re excited to be part of the positive momentum that is driving growth in the city.”