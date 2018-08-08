Activist investor Bramson looks to influence Barclays’ chairman succession plans

Activist investor Ed Bramson is flexing his muscles at Barclays as he looks to influence the bank’s succession plans for chairman John McFarlane.

Mr Bramson’s fund Sherborne Investors said the chairman’s replacement was among a number of issues it raised with the lender after taking a 5.4% stake earlier this year.

In a statement released alongside its half year results, Sherborne said it was “engaging with Barclays” on issues including “capital allocation quality of earnings, capital adequacy, cost structure, and the search process for and mandate of a new chairman.”

The firm said it “believes that addressing these matters could improve Barclays’ financial strength and its long-term competitive position, leading to an increase in shareholder value in line with the Investment Manager’s customary return objectives.”

It now plans to “continue its dialogue with Barclays for as long as it appears to be appropriate to do so.”

Barclays declined to comment.

Mr McFarlane – known as Mack the Knife given his penchant for cost cutting, restructuring and executive shake ups – joined the bank in 2015, replacing Sir David Walker.

The chairman stressed earlier this year he planned to serve a minimum of four years, and speculation over his imminent departure was “somewhat premature.”