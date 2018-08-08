AstraZeneca prepares for no-deal Brexit to stop EU patients missing out on drugs

Patients in the European Union may not be able to receive medicines from the UK post-Brexit if AstraZeneca does not “prepare well” for a no-deal scenario, the company said.

The pharmaceutical giant has its research headquarters in Cambridge and manufactures medicines for treating cancer, heart and lung problems.

Ad Antonisse, the director of market access and external affairs for the company, said it was carrying out tests in both the UK and EU as it prepares for “the strongest Brexit scenario”.

Mr Antonisse, told the Dutch government Brexit-loket site: “If we do not prepare well for Brexit, patients in the EU may no longer be able to receive their medicines. Just because production happens to happen in the United Kingdom.

“Science is simply an international playing field.”