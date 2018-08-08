Thirsty cows flock to water tank as farmers battle record levels of drought in Australia

With conditions in parts of Australia the driest and most widespread in living memory, farmers have been forced to take drastic action to keep their livestock well hydrated.

Farmers in drought-ravaged areas of New South Wales have been "carting up to 100,000 litres of water per day for stock" and it appears as though the cows appreciate the effort.

Burrabogie Livestock and Contracting, in the NSW town of Hay, released drone footage of hundreds of thirsty cows flocking around a water tank after allocated watering points dried up.

"Rivers were too low to water in as the cattle would get bogged and mills had stopped pumping as the water table had dropped,” Amber Wright from Burrabogie Livestock and Contracting said.

The region is experiencing its worst drought in 400 years, with the town of Murrurundi expected to run out of water in three months.