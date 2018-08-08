Ban for cricketer who gave away runs to deny maiden century to opponent

A club cricketer has been banned for nine games after his act of bad sportsmanship denied an opponent his maiden century.

A fixture in the Somerset Cricket League was reaching its conclusion on Saturday, with Minehead Second XI batsman Jay Darrell two runs short of his first hundred and five needed to win.

An unidentified player from Purnell Cricket Club reportedly chose to throw the ball over the boundary in his delivery stride, conceding four overthrows and a no-ball, leaving Darrell high and dry.

The bowler’s actions have been condemned by the likes of TV presenter Piers Morgan and former England cricketers David Lloyd and Rob Key.