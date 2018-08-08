BBC to host first Proms experience in virtual reality

The BBC is to broadcast a performance during the Proms in virtual reality (VR) for the first time.

Nothing To Be Written will be a seven-minute experience inspired by the field postcards sent from the frontlines of the First World War which can be experienced via a virtual reality headset.

The experience will be premiered during the Proms, and will see attendees put on Oculus Go VR headsets to experience the short film, which takes place between families at home waiting for news of their loved ones, and the trenches of the frontline.

It has been created by composer Anna Meredith and creative company 59 productions, as well as First World War centenary arts programme 14-18 Now and Edinburgh International Festival.

It features the BBC Proms Youth Ensemble and the National Youth Choir of Great Britain, alongside the BBC Symphony Orchestra

It will premiere on August 21 at the Metric Bar of Beit Venues Imperial College Union, with free tickets available via the BBC Proms website.