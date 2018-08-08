Body found on Wales beach in 1985 identified as missing Irish man

A body found on a beach in Wales 33 years ago has been identified as a 63-year-old man from Ireland.

The body of Joseph Brendan Dowley, from Kilkenny, was found washed ashore at Rhosneigr on Anglesey by an RAF airman who was running on the beach on November 9 1985.

Despite an extensive police investigation at the time, attempts to identify the man failed and a subsequent inquest returned an open verdict.

The death was not treated as suspicious and the man was subsequently interred in an unmarked grave in Menai Bridge Cemetery on Anglesey.

An investigation by the Garda missing persons bureau and North Wales Police led to the body being exhumed on June 19.

At the time of the exhumation the remains were believed to be those of Mr Dowley, who had been living in London and was last seen in October 1985 when he was driven to a ferry terminal by a relative.