Britain welcomes new US sanctions on Russia over Salisbury attack

Britain has welcomed new US sanctions on Russia in response to the nerve agent attack on a former spy in Salisbury.

The US State Department issued a formal determination that Russia violated international law by poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok in the Wiltshire town in March.

The decision triggers new sanctions expected to come into effect on or around August 22 following a 15-day Congressional notification period.

The US has already expelled dozens of Russian diplomats after agreeing with the UK’s assessment that Moscow was “highly likely” to have been responsible for the attack. The Kremlin vehemently denies involvement.

According to US media reports, the new measures include a ban on granting licenses to export sensitive national security goods to Russia.

A second round – kicking in three months later unless Russia provides “reliable assurances” it will not use chemical weapons again and agrees to UN inspections – could include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending flights to the US by state airline Aeroflot and cutting off many exports and imports.