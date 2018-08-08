California facing worst fire season as blazes rage on

Around 14,000 firefighters are battling 18 fires that have carved their way through forest land and are threatening urban areas in California.

“For whatever reason, fires are burning much more intensely, much more quickly than they were before,” said Mark A Hartwig, president of the California Fire Chiefs Association.

Some of the largest fires have erupted within the past few weeks as the state has seen record breaking temperatures — and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

In northern California, the record breaking Mendocino Complex — twin fires being fought as a single conflagration — gained ground on Tuesday but more slowly because its own smoke covered the area and lowered the temperature, according to the California Department of Forestry.