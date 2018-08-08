Conservatives set aim for women to make up 50% of election candidate list

Conservatives have set out an ambition for women to make up half of its list of approved candidates for Westminster elections.

The 50% figure was announced by party chairman Brandon Lewis, who said that the party needed to “do more” to make sure its gender balance better reflects the society it seeks to represent.

Women currently make up 21% of Conservative MPs, compared to 45% for Labour. A proposal last year by the Commons Women and Equalities Committee to set a 45% female representation target for Parliament and local councils was rejected by the Government.

Mr Lewis made clear he was not imposing a quota or target or the introduction of all-female shortlists, and said that local Conservative Associations would continue to have the final say in selections.

But he said in a speech: “We need the best people in our Parliament and in our party, representing their communities up and down the country.

“We will not achieve this if women are excluded and if their voices are not heard.

“Right now, around 30% of those on our approved candidates list are women. This is not enough. That’s why I am setting out an ambition here today – to have women make up 50% of our candidates list.

“This is not an easy ambition. But we have a duty to achieve it and I will personally work tirelessly to make this a reality.”