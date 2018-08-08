Dale's tips on how to eat better and save money

Healthy eating doesn’t need to be complicated and there is certainly no ‘diet’ in Eat, Shopping, and Saving your way to happiness. Here are chef and nutritionists, Dale Pinnock’s top tips on how to make small changes to your life and improve your health and bank account at the same time! Portion Control Knowing exactly how much of something you need can be difficult and who has the time to be weighing everything out for each meal?! One simple way to control your portion with something like rice, for example, is to pour it out uncooked in the palm of your hand. One handful = enough for one! Simply cover it with water and cook! If it doesn’t look a lot, remember - it will expand when it cooks.

One handful of uncooked rice = one portion Credit: ITV/Eat, Shop, Save

Ultra-processed food Ultra-processed food is when food is mass-produced and has chemicals added in the production process - think cakes, bread, biscuits and it now makes up more than 50% of our shopping trolleys! The problem is that they don’t really have much in the way of micronutrients but a lot of calories for a small portion and lots of weird and wonderful chemicals that we are now starting to understand can contribute to some long-term, serious diseases. It doesn’t mean that you need to cut them out out of your diet completely, but be sensible with the amount you’re eating and think to yourself, can you make it yourself? Make the starch swap This is a really simple way to make a healthy change to your life...swap your white bread, pasta and rice for the brown versions! Why does it matter? Well the brown ones are much higher in fiber, which keeps you feeling fuller for longer so you don’t get hungry as quickly and...as if that wasn’t enough, it keeps your blood sugar levels down, which keeps your mood stable…’hangry’ people, we’re looking at you.

Who loves sweet potato? Dale loves sweet potato Credit: ITV/Eat, Shop, Save

Batch cooking One of the ways people always fail when it comes to what their eating, is just not being prepared enough and for those of us who are time stretched, it’s the first thing to go out the window. But try to set aside a couple of hours a week to batch cook and you can make your entire life easier. When you do your cooking - cook 5 or 6 times more than you would usually, then portion out into individual containers, let it cool and freeze. Then at the end of a long day working, when you don’t really feel like cooking - all you have to do is take one of these portions out of the freezer, throw it in a saucepan with a drop of water on a low heat and let it thaw, then cook right through! Sorted.

In episode two of Eat, Shop, Save - Kate Hardcastle revealed the true cost of sugary drinks to energy-drink-lover, Kris Credit: ITV/Eat, Shop, Save