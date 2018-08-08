- ITV Report
Dale's tips on how to eat better and save money
Healthy eating doesn’t need to be complicated and there is certainly no ‘diet’ in Eat, Shopping, and Saving your way to happiness.
Here are chef and nutritionists, Dale Pinnock’s top tips on how to make small changes to your life and improve your health and bank account at the same time!
Portion Control
Knowing exactly how much of something you need can be difficult and who has the time to be weighing everything out for each meal?!
One simple way to control your portion with something like rice, for example, is to pour it out uncooked in the palm of your hand. One handful = enough for one!
Simply cover it with water and cook! If it doesn’t look a lot, remember - it will expand when it cooks.
Ultra-processed food
Ultra-processed food is when food is mass-produced and has chemicals added in the production process - think cakes, bread, biscuits and it now makes up more than 50% of our shopping trolleys!
The problem is that they don’t really have much in the way of micronutrients but a lot of calories for a small portion and lots of weird and wonderful chemicals that we are now starting to understand can contribute to some long-term, serious diseases.
It doesn’t mean that you need to cut them out out of your diet completely, but be sensible with the amount you’re eating and think to yourself, can you make it yourself?
Make the starch swap
This is a really simple way to make a healthy change to your life...swap your white bread, pasta and rice for the brown versions!
Why does it matter? Well the brown ones are much higher in fiber, which keeps you feeling fuller for longer so you don’t get hungry as quickly and...as if that wasn’t enough, it keeps your blood sugar levels down, which keeps your mood stable…’hangry’ people, we’re looking at you.
Batch cooking
One of the ways people always fail when it comes to what their eating, is just not being prepared enough and for those of us who are time stretched, it’s the first thing to go out the window.
But try to set aside a couple of hours a week to batch cook and you can make your entire life easier.
When you do your cooking - cook 5 or 6 times more than you would usually, then portion out into individual containers, let it cool and freeze.
Then at the end of a long day working, when you don’t really feel like cooking - all you have to do is take one of these portions out of the freezer, throw it in a saucepan with a drop of water on a low heat and let it thaw, then cook right through! Sorted.
Ditch the sugary drinks
Sugary drinks are one easy way to rack up your daily sugar intake in one big hit, without having any nutritional value. Something we call, ‘empty calories’.
Where possible, try and move away from sugary drinks and move over to water. Okay, okay, it’s not the most exciting drink in the world, but if you struggle why not try infusing your water?
Fill a bottle of water with some fruit, cucumber, mint leaves, or anything else that might take your fancy and you have yourself a quenching and tasty drink. Not only will you save yourself calories, but your body will thank you for it!
