Danish fashion designer makes statement on burka ban

The bold statement comes days after a law banning the full face coverings worn by some Muslim women took effect in the country.

An Iranian-born designer has showcased models wearing burkas and dressed as police officers at a fashion show in Denmark.

Reza Etamadi said of his MUF10 brand’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show: “I have a duty to support all women’s freedom of speech and freedom of thought.”

Denmark’s much-debated Burka ban has prohibited burkas and niqab – Muslim dress which only shows the eyes – in public places since August 1. Both are rare in Denmark.

Mr Etamadi said that by enforcing the ban, authorities are violating women’s rights and “the free choice we in the Western world are known for and proud to have”.