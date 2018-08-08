Death toll rising after quake on Indonesian island

The death toll from the earthquake that shook Indonesia’s Lombok island has risen.

The country’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there are reports of other deaths but they still need to be verified.

He said the death toll is now 131 but is still expected to increase after Sunday’s tremor.

Nearly 2,500 people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people are displaced due to the extensive damage to homes.