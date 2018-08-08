Deliveroo to train riders in first aid

Deliveroo is to train 1,500 of its UK riders in first aid so they can help in an emergency if needed.

In total, 3,000 of the food delivery app’s riders worldwide will be trained as part of the new LifeCycle programme, which will see 10% of the firm’s global network of riders across 10 countries take part.

The company said training sessions will be given by the British Red Cross and will take place in several cities across the UK, London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester, Brighton, Bristol and Nottingham.

Deliveroo UK and Ireland managing director Dan Warne said the company hoped the training would help make a difference in emergency situations as well as give riders confidence through developing new skills.

“I’m really proud of the fact that our riders consistently go above and beyond day in, day out when making deliveries.

“Our riders are a force for good, present in cities and neighbourhoods across the UK and we wanted to make sure they had the skills to match,” he said.