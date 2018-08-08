Facebook apologises after confetti and balloons appear on posts about Indonesian earthquake

Facebook has apologised after confetti and balloons automatically appeared on posts about an earthquake in Indonesia.

More than 130 people were killed after a 7.0 magnitude quake struck the popular holiday island of Lombok on Sunday.

Many Indonesians used the term "selamat" on Facebook posts about the quake, which can mean "congratulations" when used isolated, but also means "unhurt" when used in a different context.

Users of the social media website saw animated confetti and balloons adorn the posts as Facebook's algorithm is automatically triggered by the word "congrats," meaning messages of support were mistaken for those of well-wishes.