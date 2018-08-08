- ITV Report
Australian farmers allowed to kill kangaroos as they compete with livestock for pasture in record levels of drought
Farmers in Australia’s most populous state have been given enhanced authority to shoot kangaroos because of the drought.
The conditions in New South Wales state this year have been the driest and most widespread since 1965.
The conditions mean kangaroos have been competing with livestock for sparse pasture during the intensely dry spell.
The state government said on Wednesday that 100% of New South Wales’ land area of more than 309,000 square miles was now in drought.
The government has also lifted the number of kangaroos that farmers are allowed to shoot and reduced bureaucratic red tape facing landholders applying for permission to shoot.
Australia’s prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled a package of measures to assist farmers coping with the conditions.