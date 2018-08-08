Gay men thanked Ben Stokes for protecting them, court hears

Two gay men thanked England cricketer Ben Stokes for protecting them from two homophobic revellers, the England cricketer told police. The 27-year-old all-rounder is accused of affray in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol during the early hours of September 25 last year. Bristol Crown Court heard Stokes was the “main aggressor” in a fight that broke out between him and two other men – Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale – near a nightclub in the city.

Ryan Ali (right) and Ryan Hale are also charged with affray Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Images released on Wednesday show the injuries sustained by Ali and Hale after allegedly being attacked by Stokes hours after England beat the West Indies in a one-day international in the city. A jury has been told Stokes mocked two gay men, Kai Barry and William O’Connor, outside the Mbargo nightclub and flicked a cigarette butt at them.

The jury was shown evidence of the injury sustained by Ryan Ali

Ryan Hale displays a cut on his head following the incident

But in a statement provided to police, Stokes denied both actions and insisted he only stepped in after hearing Ali and Hale being homophobic towards Mr Barry and Mr O’Connor. Stokes said he acted in defence of himself, England teammate Alex Hales and the two gay men at all times, adding that they thanked him for protecting them.

The incident took place last September, the court heard Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

He told officers: “Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale were taller and broader than Kai and William. I noticed that they both had glass bottles in their hands. “Despite the difference in their respective sizes and the fact Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale seemed to be in the mood for conflict, the pair on the receiving end of the abuse were verbally combative and sticking up for themselves. “They weren’t shying away from it but they were obviously offended by the abuse being levelled towards them. “What Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale were saying was far from harmless banter, it was nasty homophobic abuse.”

The incident took place after Stokes made an unsuccessful attempt to get into the Mbargo nightclub in Bristol, the court heard Credit: Steve Parsons/PA