Nine-year-old girl dies in rock fall on Staithes beach

A nine-year-old girl has died in a rock fall at a beach in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.

Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.

"Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers."

The RNLI said in a statement: "The RNLI can confirm that volunteer crew members of Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station responded to a rock fall at Seaton Garth in Staithes this afternoon.

"The RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew attended to a child who sadly died at the scene.

"The RNLI, and in particular the volunteers of Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station, would like to share their deepest condolences with the child's family."