Government says new strategy will provide ‘health service we can be proud of’

Minister for Health Simon Harris has labelled the Government’s new health care initiative as the light at the end of the tunnel. The Slaintecare Implementation Strategy launched in Dublin on Wednesday gives an insight into the Government’s 10-year plan to overhaul Ireland’s healthcare system, moving towards a more universal healthcare system.

“This is the vision, if you’re working in the Health Service today and working bloody hard and you’re wondering if there’s light at the end of the tunnel, this is the light,” he said. The Fine Gael minister was clear he believed that cost should not be a factor in healthcare, but reiterated Slaintecare was a cross-party backed initiative. “This is not just my plan, this is a plan come about by huge work on a cross party basis, listening to voices of those working on the front line. “This is about reforming our health service so that access to health services is judged by need not by ability to pay.” Earlier this month, it was announced that the new Slaintecare Programme Office will be led by Ms Laura Magahy and a Slaintecare Advisory Council will be put in place, chaired by Dr Tom Keane. The framework document contains 106 actions over the 10-year period.

