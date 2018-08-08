How much has your energy bill increased?

British Gas is raising the cost of its SVT by 3.8% on October 1, meaning the average bill for 3.5 million existing dual fuel customers will increase by £44 to £1,205.

The increase is the second for British Gas customers this year, after the company announced in April that it was increasing its prices by an average 5.5% from May 29, adding a total of £104 (9.4%) to the average bill.

Ofgem has just announced that its safeguard tariff, which protects five million households from overcharging, will rise by £47 per year in October to £1,136.

But the regulator, along with consumer groups and politicians, urge energy customers who are not happy with their tariff to switch supplier, or at least the deal they on, saying they could potentially save almost £400 a year.