More than 300 HS2 staff paid six-figure sums, new figures show

More than 300 people working for the HS2 high-speed rail link are paid six-figure sums, it has been reported.

HS2 paid 318 officials at least £100,000 in salary and perks last year, up from 155 in 2015-16, according to The Times.

The newspaper said figures, released under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, show that 112 staff receive more than £150,000 a year, with 15 topping £251,000 a year.

An HS2 Ltd spokeswoman said: “In a highly technical project of the scale and complexity of HS2 it is necessary to employ the right level of expertise and knowledge to deliver the programme successfully.