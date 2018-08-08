Indian sailor to return home after 18 months stranded on ship at Great Yarmouth

An Indian sailor who was stranded aboard a ship moored at Great Yarmouth for 18 months is preparing to return home after a legal stalemate was broken. Nikesh Rastogi, 43, is the captain of the offshore supply vessel Malaviya Twenty, whose owners fell into liquidation, leading to a complex series of legal disputes around unpaid crew wages and port dues. He said he and his three crew members had received no wages since last year and had feared they would not get paid if they left the ship as it would be “considered a derelict which means anybody can take it over”.

Indian supply vessel Malaviya Twenty in port at Great Yarmouth Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Lawyers acting for the crew made representations to the Admiralty Marshal at the High Court in July and the ship has now been arrested, meaning the court can arrange its sale and use the money raised to pay those owed. Capt Rastogi, from Mumbai, said he hopes to take a flight home with his crew within weeks. “It is like a weight being lifted because there was a point of no hope,” he said. “There was a period where things were really bad mentally.” Paul Haworth, a director at the law firm Birketts which represented the crew, said a surveyor instructed by the court will value the ship and the sale process should conclude in September. Paul Keenan, inspector with the International Transport Workers’ Federation, said the ship could sell for £700,000 to £800,000.

Captain Nikesh Rastogi and his crew speak to Paul Haworth of law firm Birketts Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Mr Haworth said this should be enough to pay those involved in the wrangle, including the Admiralty Marshal’s costs, port dues, the crew’s unpaid wages and lawyers. He said a court order would be needed to sell the ship for less than its valuation price. The Malaviya Twenty has been in Great Yarmouth since June 2016. Capt Rastogi said he was contracted by an agency in February 2017 as part of a 13-strong replacement crew, after the ship’s owners fell into liquidation. All of his original crew returned to India last year, and three new crew members joined him in September 2017 on six-month contracts. Capt Rastogi said his employers withdrew in January 2018 after new contracts failed to materialise, and that he and his crewmates have not been paid since last year.

The rest of the crew had returned to India, but Captain Rastogi has been stranded with a relief crew Credit: Joe Giddens/PA