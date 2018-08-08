Irish Government to invest in Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’

A 1.2 million euro Government investment is expected to kick start a bid to plant a million trees as part of the re-greening of one of Africa’s most parched regions. The Republic has been invited by the United Nations to take a leadership role in helping deliver the Great Green Wall and combat desertification in a massive swathe of land south of the Sahara known as the Sahel. The Laudato Tree Project, run by the Society of African Missions (SMA), hopes to create a lasting legacy from the Pope’s visit to Ireland later this month.

Don Mullan, a spokesman for the Society of African Missions (SMA), said: “Minister Naughten has responded to the invitation and will give details at the launch of a major Irish Government commitment of EUR 1,200,000 to this epic African initiative.” Mr Mullan said environment minister Denis Naughton was expected to visit Roscommon for the announcement of the official funding, which the Society hopes will be followed by private donations. Africa’s green wall, when completed, will span 13 countries. It will measure 8,000km long (4,970 miles) and 15km wide (nine miles). The UN’s proposal would also involve schools, parishes and community groups in planting trees in Ireland, increasing biodiversity and contributing to atmospheric improvement.

