Is the summer heatwave finally over?

Summer is on hold for (just) a week! Temperatures across parts of the UK today were - as predicted - some ten degrees down on yesterday. Tomorrow too brings for many, their first measurable rain for a couple of months. So is this it for the so-far ceaseless summer of 2018? Have we leapfrogged into Autumn? Happily the answer is no!

Green spaces have been in short supply during the hot weather. Credit: PA

The rest of the working week will certainly bring cooler, more changeable conditions - a mix of sunshine and showers with temperatures nearer average. The dominating area of high pressure that brought those long, hot summer days pulls away for a few days allowing rain bearing Atlantic fronts back in from the west. Parts of southeast England - who were on course for challenging dry weather records - could well have some more general rain at times on Thursday, and some of the showers elsewhere could turn locally heavy with a small risk of thunder. The rain is likely to be welcomed for many given the recent dry conditions, and the notably fresher feel in the southeast will no doubt bring some relief to those who have been suffering in the hot weather of late - we should remember that not everyone craves hot sunshine!

There'll still be more time to enjoy the beach. Credit: PA