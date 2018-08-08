- ITV Report
Joel Urhie is 'smiling in Heaven' - Friend of seven-year-old killed in suspected arson attack pays tribute
Joel Urhie, the seven-year-old boy killed in a suspected arson attack is in "Heaven" and "smiling", one of the schoolboy's friends has said.
Earth Yusuf, who attended the same school as Joel, said she was "very sad" that her friend had died, but also "very grateful" that she was able to know the "kind" little boy.
She added: "As my Mummy said, there's a time to be born and a time to die."
Earth was laying flowers at the scene in Deptford, south-east London, along with her mother, Shiem, who said she could not even begin to understand what Joel's family were going through following his death.
Detectives investigating the fire are probing whether Joel was a victim of a gang-related dispute.
Sources said one line of inquiry was that the attack was gang-related amid reports that Joel's elder brother, Sam, may have been the target.
Joel's mother, Sophie, and 19-year-old sister escaped the fire by jumping out of a first-floor window.
They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where they were joined by 21-year-old Sam.
CCTV footage from a flat opposite the home on Adolphus Street has been seized by police in the hope that it will contain vital clues about the murder.