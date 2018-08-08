Joel Urhie is 'smiling in Heaven' - Friend of seven-year-old killed in suspected arson attack pays tribute

Joel Urhie, the seven-year-old boy killed in a suspected arson attack is in "Heaven" and "smiling", one of the schoolboy's friends has said.

Earth Yusuf, who attended the same school as Joel, said she was "very sad" that her friend had died, but also "very grateful" that she was able to know the "kind" little boy.

She added: "As my Mummy said, there's a time to be born and a time to die."