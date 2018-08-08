Lawyer accuses Manafort deputy of ‘so many lies’

A defence lawyer has accused the protege of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of being immersed in “so many lies” he cannot remember them all. Defence lawyer Kevin Downing began his cross-examination of long-time Manafort deputy Rick Gates by pressing him on his own lies to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, an extramarital affair and hundreds of thousands of dollars he admitted to embezzling from his former boss. Mr Downing also ventured into territory the two sides have mostly avoided: discussion of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The charges are not related to Mr Manafort’s work with the Trump campaign. Mr Gates has pleaded guilty in Mr Mueller’s investigation and agreed to cooperate with investigators by testifying in the financial fraud trial. “After all the lies you’ve told and the fraud you’ve committed, you expect this jury to believe you?” Mr Downing asked. Mr Gates said he did, but the defence lawyer was not satisfied.

A courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates on the witness stand as he is cross examined by defence lawyer Kevin Downing Credit: Dana Verkouteren/AP

He scoffed at the idea that Mr Gates had repented for his actions, noting that prosecutors have said they will not oppose his bid for probation and getting him to acknowledge he had not repaid the money he had taken from Mr Manafort. After Mr Gates described his theft as “unauthorised transactions” instead of embezzlement, Mr Downing prodded him to use the latter term — and Mr Gates ultimately relented, saying, “It was embezzlement from Mr Manafort”. Earlier, Mr Gates told jurors how he disguised millions of dollars in foreign income as loans in order to lower Mr Manafort’s tax bill. Mr Gates recounted how he and Mr Manafort used more than a dozen offshore shell companies and bank accounts in Cyprus to funnel the money, all while concealing the accounts and the income from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service). But the grilling got more intense on Tuesday afternoon when Mr Downing pressed Mr Gates about a “secret life” he said was funded by embezzlement, including an extramarital affair that Mr Gates himself acknowledged. Mr Gates also said he may have submitted personal expenses for reimbursement by Trump’s inaugural committee, which he helped operate. After Mr Gates struggled to recall precisely what he had told Mr Mueller’s team, Mr Downing asked if he had been confronted with “so many lies” that he cannot keep his story straight.

Rick Gates, Mr Manafort’s long-time former deputy Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP