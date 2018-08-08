Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man arrested over murder of Raymond Johnston released unconditionally

Raymond Johnston 28, was killed in February inside his home in Glenbawn Avenue (PSNI/PA) Photo: Press Association Images

A man who was arrested over the murder of Raymond Johnston in Belfast earlier this year has been released unconditionally.

Mr Johnston, 28, died after being shot at a house in Glenbawn Avenue in the west of the city just before 8pm on Tuesday February 13.

His partner and her 11-year-old child were in the house at the time.

Raymond Johnston was shot at his house in Glenbawn Avenue, west Belfast Credit: PSNI/PA

In June, police said he was shot by dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta.

A 41-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday in the Poleglass area by detectives investigating Mr Johnston’s murder.

On Thursday a PSNI spokesman said the man has been released unconditionally.

He will however be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a number of unrelated offences.