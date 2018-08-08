Midwife Samantha Eastwood's body found in shallow grave, court told

The body of midwife Samantha Eastwood was found in a shallow grave, a court has heard. The 28-year-old was discovered in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday – eight days after going missing. Michael Stirling, 32, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with murdering the popular Royal Stoke Hospital worker.

Michael Stirling, 32, leaves North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court in Newcastle-under-Lyme after an earlier hearing. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Appearing from HMP Dovecote via video-link, wearing a high-vis vest and a grey T-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality and that he understood the proceedings. Stirling, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, is the brother-in-law of Miss Eastwood’s ex-fiance, John Peake, and is accused of murdering the midwife between July 26 and August 5 at Baddeley Green, Stoke. Jonas Hankin QC, prosecuting, told the court the ongoing investigation into the midwife’s death was “complex” and meant a provisional trial date early in 2019 was unlikely to remain in place. The court heard that Miss Eastwood had been found in a shallow grave.

Colleagues of popular midwife Samantha Eastwood gather round floral tributes Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Defence barrister Samina Rasid made no application for bail and Stirling was not required to enter any plea. He was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 5. His trial date was also provisionally set for February 4 next year, but the judge told him that the complexities of the case meant that date was unlikely to remain fixed.

Samantha Eastwood’s sister, Gemma, visited her sibling’s home on Monday to look at flowers and collect some of the cards and keepsakes Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA