Nasa space probe will aim to ‘touch’ sun

A probe will voyage closer to the sun than ever before. Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe will be the first spacecraft to “touch” the sun, coming within just 3.8 million miles of its surface. It is designed to take solar punishment like never before, thanks to its revolutionary heat shield that is capable of withstanding 2,500F (1,370C). Lift-off is set for the pre-dawn hours of Saturday for this first-of-its-kind mission to a star. “The coolest, hottest mission, baby, that’s what it is,” said Nicola Fox, the project scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

The Parker Solar Probe will go closer to the sun than anything Earth has sent up to space Credit: Ed Whitman/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP

Roughly the size of a small car, Parker will get nearly seven times closer to the sun than previous spacecraft. To snuggle up to the sun, it will fly past Venus seven times over seven years. Each flyby will provide an orbit-shaping gravity boost, drawing it ever closer to the sun and straight into the corona — the sun’s outermost atmosphere. The closer, the better for figuring out why the corona is hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface. Another mystery scientists hope to solve is what drives the solar wind. That is the steady, supersonic stream of charged particles blasting off the corona and into space in all directions. “There are missions that are studying the solar wind, but we’re going to get to the birthplace,” Ms Fox said. Scientists expect the 1.5 billion US dollar mission to shed light not only on our own dynamic sun, but the billions of other yellow dwarf stars — and other types of stars — out there in the Milky Way and beyond.

