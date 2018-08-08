Nearly 90 dogs rescued from puppy farm

The ISPCA has rescued nearly 90 dogs and puppies from an illegal dog-breeding farm in Co Roscommon.

Eighty-six dogs, including 23 puppies, were removed by ISPCA inspectors from an unlicensed dog breeding establishment in Co Roscommon following a visit by the inspector and the county dog warden recently.

The dogs were being kept in very poor conditions and had only one person to care for them all.

Around 19 dogs were suffering from a number of health issues including mange, eye conditions and ear infections and are now receiving veterinary treatment.

The animal welfare charity has appealed for donations after the second rescue in three days from two separate locations.

A further 17 puppies were removed from a house last Thursday where the owner had allowed his dogs to breed without consideration for the consequences.

All of the dogs will need to be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped before being rehomed in Ireland.

The dogs – including Shih Tzu’s, Cocker Spaniels, Jack Russell terriers, Pugs, French bulldogs and other various mixed breeds – are currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s animal centres in Longford and Donegal and will not be available for rehoming for several weeks.

Some 25 dogs have been taken in by the Dogs Trust.

Dog breeders are required to be registered and licensed under the Dog Breeding Establishments (DBE) Act 2010 if they have six or more female dogs over the age of six months and capable of breeding.

New DBE guidelines are set to come into force in January next year.