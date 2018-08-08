What is a recall petition and could an MP really lose his seat?

Democratic Unionist Ian Paisley could be the first MP to lose his seat under legislation introduced by the former coalition government in the wake of the MPs’ expenses scandal.

The Recall of MPs Act 2015 created a mechanism for the first time enabling constituents to force a by-election in cases of serious misconduct.

Under the legislation, a recall petition is opened if an MP receives a prison sentence for an offence, is suspended from the Commons for 10 sitting days, or convicted of making a false allowance claim.