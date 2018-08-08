Politicans applaud housing activists who occupied vacant property

Politicians from a number of parties have backed the occupation of a vacant property in Dublin by housing activists on Tuesday night. A number of Dublin housing action groups joined together and occupied a property in the city centre to protest against rent hikes and poor housing conditions. Hundreds of people marched from O’Connell Street to Ballybough where they took over a vacant house.

Groups are involved in the protest include the Dublin Renters Union and Dublin Central Housing Action. A statement released by the DCHA said that they took over the property at 35 Summerhill Parade to highlight the “horrendous” housing conditions they deal with each day. They said: “Enough is enough. “Rent hikes, evictions, poor housing conditions; people stuck in overcrowded homes living in bunkbeds, or packed into their relatives homes; people couch-surfing, sleeping rough, living in hostels and hotels, we hear about these horrendous situations every day now.” The group demands the empty houses on Summerhill Parade be purchased by Dublin City Council and given to the local community, and that private, vacant properties can, and should be put into public ownership.

