Reopened steel plants ‘to lead fightback’ in UK market

Scotland is “leading the fightback” for a share of the import-dominated UK steel market, Liberty has said.

The country’s last steel mills were saved from closure by the GFG Alliance and it now aims to produce more than 120,000 tonnes of plate steel this year for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Management said the British market for plate steel has been “overwhelmed” in recent years by imports from Europe and South Korea for projects such as shipbuilding, undersea pipes and wind turbines.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay visited Liberty Steel Dalzell in Motherwell on Wednesday for a tour of the reopened plant.