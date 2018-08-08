Repairs needed on £27m Blackpool sea wall completed in 2017

A £27 million flood defence scheme built to protect Blackpool’s famous seafront is in need of repair – less than a year after it was completed.

The structure at Anchorsholme was officially opened in October last year and designed to safeguard the resort’s famous tramway, reduce flood risk to 4,800 properties and protect the town’s tourism and recreational income for the next 100 years.

However, repair work is already needed on the project, which was funded by the Environment Agency through Government grant aid.

A spokesman for contractor Balfour Beatty said: “We are aware of some surface damage that has occurred toward the northern end of the Anchorsholme flood defence.

“Balfour Beatty plan to commence work in September to replace the area of damaged revetment.

“Our team have also been investigating water leakage from a joint in the scheme. Whilst this has now subsided, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation to determine what further action may be required.

“Balfour Beatty will ensure the Anchorsholme flood defences remain fully safe and secure at all times.

“Any required remedial works will be undertaken at no additional cost to the taxpayer.”