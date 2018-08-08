Rochdale grooming gang members face possible deportation after losing appeal

Abdul Aziz was jailed for nine years. Credit: PA

Three members of a Rochdale grooming gang face possible deportation to Pakistan after Court of Appeal judges upheld a decision to strip them of their British citizenship. Abdul Aziz, Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf were among nine men jailed in May 2012 after being found guilty of grooming and sexual exploiting a number of young girls. In some cases the girls, aged in their early teens, were raped and pimped out to paying customers in Rochdale and Oldham. Aziz, Khan and Rauf were informed by the Home Office in 2015 that they would be stripped of their British citizenship – which may eventually lead to their deportation.

Adil Khan was jailed for eight years. Credit: PA

They each challenged the decision, arguing it amounted to a breach of their human rights, but their cases were rejected by both the First Tier Tribunal (FTT) and the Upper Tribunal. The FTT said it had "no hesitation" in finding that, given the "grave nature" of their crimes, the consequences to the men and their families did not outweigh the public interest in depriving them of their citizenship. The men took their case to the Court of Appeal and represented themselves before three senior judges at a hearing in July, during which Adil Khan said he was innocent of any crime. They argued that the previous tribunals did not take enough account of the fact they may be deported as a result of the decision to remove their citizenship. But, rejecting their appeals, Lord Justice Sales and two other judges ruled on Wednesday that the tribunals made a "proper and lawful assessment" of the likelihood of deportation. The judge said: "Given the extremely serious nature of the offending by each appellant, there is no good ground for calling that conclusion into question. "There was no error of law by the FTT."

Qari Abdul Rauf was jailed for six years. Credit: PA