- ITV Report
Ruby Rose cast as gay superhero Batwoman
Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.
Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between The CW Network’s other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.
A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.
Kane is described as a highly trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.
Rose wrote on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honoured” and “an emotional wreck” over the news, adding that as a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.
Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black.