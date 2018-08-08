Syrian first lady Asma Assad undergoing breast cancer treatment

Syria’s British-born first lady Asma Assad has begun treatment for breast cancer.

The Syrian presidency posted on its Facebook page a photo of President Bashar Assad sitting next to his wife in a hospital room with an IV drip in her left arm.

The accompanying statement said the “malignant tumour” was discovered in its early stages. Such public announcements are uncommon in the Arab world, where cancer is considered a taboo.

State news agency SANA said the first lady is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The 42-year-old Asma Assad is originally from the central province of Homs. She was born and raised in the UK before moving back to Syria after meeting the president.