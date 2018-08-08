Teenager stabbed during clash between groups of youths

A teenager has been stabbed during a clash between two groups of youths.

Two other 16-year-old boys were also injured in the altercation in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.

The 16-year-old stab victim is in a stable condition following treatment at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The second victim was treated for a head injury and the third received treatment for minor injuries. Both have since been released.

A number of teenagers are said to have gathered in the Overlee Park area on Tuesday to celebrate their exam results when they became involved in an altercation with another group of youths.