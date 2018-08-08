The Academy pledges to cut Oscars telecast to ‘more accessible’ three hours

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it plans to allow for a “more globally accessible” three-hour telecast of future Oscars ceremonies. A tweet from the Academy’s official Twitter page also confirmed that a new category is being designed around achievement in popular film. An earlier air date of February 9 has been set for the 2020 instalment of the awards show. The British Academy Film Awards have been held in February every year since 2001.

The ceremony for the 90th Academy Awards was held on March 4 and was hosted by US talkshow presenter Jimmy Kimmel. At nearly four hours long, it was the longest show in over a decade. Ratings for the telecast fell to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers in the US, almost 20% down from the previous year. It was the first time the awards show had fewer than 30 million viewers since 2008 when former Daily Show presenter Jon Stewart hosted and No Country For Old Men won best picture.

