Theresa May seeks to shore up support for Brexit plan among Tory members

Theresa May has stepped up her efforts to win over Conservative members to her Brexit proposals, with a letter insisting her Chequers plan does not represent a “concession” to Brussels.

In the letter, sent to Tory members around the country, Mrs May acknowledged that last month’s Brexit White Paper had provoked “strong feelings” within the party.

But she insisted the proposals will honour the result of the 2016 referendum and set the UK on course for a “productive relationship” with the remaining 27-member EU.

The letter, obtained by the ConservativeHome website, came as it emerged Mrs May is considering calling a top-level summit of Cabinet ministers early in September as part of the process of stepping up preparations for a possible “no-deal” Brexit.

A slew of polls taken since the Cabinet summit in Chequers suggest unhappiness among large swathes of Tory members with Mrs May’s plans, with many preferring the no-deal option.

The PM has already attempted to allay concerns by inviting Conservative Association chairs to Downing Street and taking part in a conference call to discuss her plans.