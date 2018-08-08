Thousands of volunteers from across the world help at Glasgow 2018

Around 3,600 volunteers from 17 countries have been helping welcome athletes and visitors to Glasgow 2018.

Those taking part have travelled from the US, Australasia and from Europe.

But the oldest and youngest volunteers are both from Scotland – with a 74-year age gap.

Mary Black, 88, has been helping out at the synchronised swimming in Scotstoun Sports Campus, while 14-year-old Grisha McDonald is volunteering with the kit carriers at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Ms Black, from Balfron, Stirling, said: “Glaswegians are said to think with their heart, whenever you come to Glasgow you will always feel welcomed, and to be able to showcase my city and my sport at the same time is very special for me.