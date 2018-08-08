Tory grandees pile pressure on Boris Johnson in burka row

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to back down over his controversial comments about women in burkas as senior Conservative figures lined up to call for an apology. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright and Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Tories, were among those who said his remarks in his Daily Telegraph column had crossed a line. But supporters of the former foreign secretary claimed he was being targeted in an attempt to ward off a possible leadership challenge in the autumn. Mr Johnson, who is on holiday abroad, has not been seen in public since his article – in which he said women wearing the Muslim face veil looked like letterboxes and bank robbers.

Nadine Dorries has said a campaign is under way to prevent Boris Johnson becoming leader Credit: PA

However, sources close to him have made clear that he stood by the article in which he argued against a burka ban of the kind adopted by some European countries. Some in the party saw the stand-off as a continuation of the ongoing struggle over Brexit following Mr Johnson’s resignation last month over Theresa May’s Chequers plan. Tory backbencher Nadine Dorries said the attacks were being led by those on the Remain wing who feared a possible leadership challenge. “The campaign to stop Boris becoming leader is underway in a very crass and cack handed way,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lord Pickles has suggested Boris Johnson could face disciplinary action Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

However, the former cabinet minister and Conservative party chairman Lord Pickles warned that Mr Johnson could face disciplinary action unless he was prepared to back down. He said the party has “various procedures” if an official complaint were to be made, although he said it would be “a very big leap” to suggest that could lead to his expulsion. “Pretty much inconceivable, but you never know how these things develop,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. Meanwhile, the founder and president of the Conservative Muslim Forum, Lord Sheikh, stepped up his demands for the Conservative whip to be withdrawn. He said he had written to party chairman Brandon Lewis calling for “severe action” against Mr Johnson for his “inflammatory” remarks. “I think to a certain extent they’re racist. In a way it is racist. These words are very inflammatory,” he told Sky News. “I believe they will cause problems with race relations. I believe it will encourage bigotry in this country.”

Ruth Davidson said Mr Johnson’s comments were gratuitously offensive Credit: Jane Barlow/PA