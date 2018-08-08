Tory MP’s election expenses trial delayed until October

The trial of a Conservative MP accused of fiddling his 2015 general election expenses has been delayed until October.

Craig Mackinlay, 51, is charged with offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983, alongside Marion Little, a campaign director,

and Nathan Gray, an election agent.

The South Thanet MP, from Ramsgate in Kent, faces two counts of knowingly making a false election expenses declaration.

Gray, 29, from Hawkhurst, Kent, faces one charge of making a false declaration and a further charge of using a false instrument.