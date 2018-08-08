UK Weather Forecast: Fresher and more unsettled over the next few days.

This Evening and Tonight: Showers, locally heavy and thundery, will keep going across northwest Scotland. Elsewhere, evening showers will fade away, allowing it to turn quite cool where skies stay clear. Thicker cloud and patchy rain will spread into southern and eastern England later.

Thursday: Further outbreaks of rain developing across southeast England, perhaps turning heavy during the afternoon. Sunshine and showers for many other parts, still with a risk of thunder in the northwest.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Unsettled and cooler than of late with showers for many on Friday. Rain, heaviest in the north and west, and accompanied by stronger winds for many over the weekend.