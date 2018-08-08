- ITV Report
US to hit Russia with sanctions over Skripal nerve agent attack
The United States will impose sanctions on Russia after determining that it used a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK.
The State Department said the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.
These sanctions could reinforce President Donald Trump's claim that despite investigations into Russian election meddling and accusations of collusion, his administration has in fact clamped down on Moscow.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in Salisbury in March.
Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.
Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poisoned by the substance.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, and partner Charlie Rowley, 45, both came into contact with the substance which left them hospitalised at the end of June in Amesbury, Wiltshire.
Ms Sturgess died eight days after being poisoned with Novichok, but Mr Rowley survived the ordeal.
Mr Rowley said the nerve agent took just 15 minutes to poison Ms Sturgess after she sprayed the “oily” substance onto her wrists, believing it was perfume he had given her as a gift.
Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around August 22, according to a statement from the State Department.