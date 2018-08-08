US to hit Russia with sanctions over Skripal nerve agent attack

The United States will impose sanctions on Russia after determining that it used a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK. The State Department said the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law. These sanctions could reinforce President Donald Trump's claim that despite investigations into Russian election meddling and accusations of collusion, his administration has in fact clamped down on Moscow.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in Salisbury in March. Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal spent weeks in hospital following the poisoning. Credit: PA