Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has accused one of the country’s most prominent opposition leaders of being linked to the alleged assassination attempt using drones.

Mr Maduro said in a nationally televised broadcast on Tuesday night that statements by suspects already arrested point to Julio Borges, an opposition leaders living in exile in Colombia.

It follows a thwarted assassination attempt on Saturday when two drones armed with explosives detonated near the president speaking outdoors during a military celebration.