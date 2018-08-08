Work begins on Shoreham Airshow tragedy memorial

Work has begun on a permanent memorial to the victims of the Shoreham Airshow tragedy.

The series of sculptures and artwork is being assembled with installation expected to start at the end of the month, Adur District Council said.

Eleven men died when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in West Sussex during the Shoreham Airshow on August 22 2015.

The news comes a fortnight before the third anniversary of their deaths.

Pilot Andrew Hill has denied charges of manslaughter by gross negligence and recklessly or negligently endangering an aircraft under air navigation laws. The 54-year-old is due to stand trial in January.