Young girl who died on holiday was ‘our own tiny Wonder Woman’

The parents of a young girl who died in a swimming pool accident while on holiday in Spain have described her as their “own tiny Wonder Woman” who loved everyone.

Four-year-old Georgia Anne Callan died in Marbella last month.

Georgia, from Ardclough in Co Kildare, was on holiday with her family when it is understood she drowned in a pool on July 28.

Her family have asked for mourners attending her funeral at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday to dress cheerfully so her “bright, sparkling personality lives on”.

In a statement her parents, Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell, said: “Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman. A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere.

“Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

“She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say.

“We are devastated by her loss.

“We would like to thank the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for their professionalism, support and care. We appreciate their help.

“We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time.”

Local media reported that emergency services were called to the family’s villa at around 10.30am on the Saturday.

She was taken from the pool but was understood to be unresponsive.

Police are treating the incident as an accident.