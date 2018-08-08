Zimbabwe opposition politician arrested

A senior Zimbabwean opposition politician has been arrested while trying to cross into Zambia, his lawyer has said. Tendai Biti, who was finance minister in an uneasy coalition government from 2009 to 2013, is a leading member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party. His arrest comes amid increasing concerns over a government crackdown after last week’s disputed presidential election. The Movement for Democratic Change has denounced the election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as fraudulent and vowed to challenge it in court this week.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the election fraudulently Credit: AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Mr Biti declared last week, before official election results were announced on Friday, that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won the vote. Mr Chamisa also claimed he had been victorious. “In a normal country Chamisa would be sworn in right now,” Mr Biti told reporters a day after the election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said it is illegal to announce results before its own official pronouncement. Mr Mnangagwa was more restrained than the opposition during the vote count, saying only that the situation looked positive. However, some reporting in state-run media emphatically declared him the winner before the official results were out. The opposition has seven days from the announcement of the official election results to file a court challenge. Mr Chamisa’s lawyer Thabani Mpofu told reporters that they will file the challenge within the prescribed timeframe. That would push back an inauguration that Mr Mnangagwa’s administration had already planned for Sunday. Mr Biti was named along with Mr Chamisa in a search warrant issued last week that said they and several others were suspected of the crimes of “possession of dangerous weapons” and “subversive material” as well as “public violence”, according to a copy of the warrant seen by The Associated Press.

Police raided the opposition party headquarters a day after the military rolled into the capital, Harare, and dispersed protesting opposition supporters with gunfire. The supporters were angry over the announcement that the ruling party had won a majority of seats in parliament and some were rioting. Six people were killed, including a woman vendor who was shot in the back. International election observers and Human Rights Watch have condemned the violence and intimidation against opposition supporters that have continued into this week and have urged security forces to use restraint.

